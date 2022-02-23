TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised TIM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in TIM by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TIM by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

