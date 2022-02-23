Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,615 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 842.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

