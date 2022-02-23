Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 563 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $577.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $607.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

