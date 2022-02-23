Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Toro worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.