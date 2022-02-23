Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 38,145 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22.

