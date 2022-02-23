Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 149,382 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 272.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,382 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

