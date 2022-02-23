Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 194 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $289.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

