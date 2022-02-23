The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $49,386,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

