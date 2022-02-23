The Shyft Group (SHYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHYF opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the third quarter worth about $263,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

