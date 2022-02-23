The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $6,908,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $8,852,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,089.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $158.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $382.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

