The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.46. 55,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,971,668. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

