The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 224,651 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paya were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Paya by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

