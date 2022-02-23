The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $482,000 Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of ADTRAN worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 106,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,038,000 after buying an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 48.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,063,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 346,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $15,246,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

