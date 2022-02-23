The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE AAN opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

