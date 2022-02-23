The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

