The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 10,801 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 157,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

