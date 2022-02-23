The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,375 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

