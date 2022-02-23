The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

