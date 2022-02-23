The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
