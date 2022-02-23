The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 70,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,326. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $567.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.