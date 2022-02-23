The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 630” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($6.19) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.35) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

