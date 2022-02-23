The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 971,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

