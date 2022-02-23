The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.64. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
