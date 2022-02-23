The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKGFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.60) to GBX 4,550 ($61.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

