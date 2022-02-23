The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post $18.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,219. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.