Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 23,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 31,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

