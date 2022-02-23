Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
