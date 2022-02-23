Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

