Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.62. 1,678,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

