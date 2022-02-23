Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

