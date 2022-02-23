Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 80,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.40.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

