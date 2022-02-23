Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.

NYSE:TDC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 735,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teradata by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

