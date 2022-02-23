Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.820-$1.920 EPS.
NYSE:TDC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 735,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Teradata by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Teradata by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
