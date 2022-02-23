Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:TPX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 434,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.