Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TPX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.77. 434,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

