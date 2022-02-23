Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.78. 10,076,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,371. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

