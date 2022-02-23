Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 49.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 287,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 230.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 653.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 83.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

