Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $261.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

