Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $67.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.59.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $261.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.