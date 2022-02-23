TD Securities Trims Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$25.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.