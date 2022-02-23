Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.19. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
