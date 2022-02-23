Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.19. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

