Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

