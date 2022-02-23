Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86.
In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $249,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
