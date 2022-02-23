Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Announces $0.11 Interim Dividend

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

