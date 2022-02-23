Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Announces $0.11 Interim Dividend

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81.
About Tamawood
