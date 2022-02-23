Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 159.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $181,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

