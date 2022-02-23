Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $158.28. 1,480,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,607. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.54.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.