Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 32,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $314.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

