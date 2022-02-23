Syntropy Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and $238,779.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00110220 BTC.

NOIA is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,946,191 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

