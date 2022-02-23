Synectics plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Synectics stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Tuesday.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

