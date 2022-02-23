Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SSREF remained flat at $$108.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

