Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.22

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 96437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWDBY. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SEB Equities downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

