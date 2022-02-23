Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Trading Down 7.3%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) shares dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 530,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 130,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (SGTPY)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.