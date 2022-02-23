SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $2.98. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 25,294 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on SurgePays in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

In other news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 55,882 shares of company stock valued at $104,157 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

