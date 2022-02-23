Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.83.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.85 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

