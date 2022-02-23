Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 11,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

