Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUUIF. raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

